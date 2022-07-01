Corunna Public Schools’
Board Vacancy-
Seeking applications for vacant position on the Board of Education. Individual will be appointed to fill position until the November 2022 election. Letter of interest, accompanied by a resume of qualification specifying details concerning community service activities and other experiences may be emailed to Superintendent John Fattal jfattal@corunna.k12.mi.us or dropped off to the administration office no later than 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 13, 2022, (office will be closed July 4-8). For questions regarding responsibilities of this position, contact the superintendent (989) 743-6338 or Board President Jennifer Strauch jstrauch@corunna.k12.mi.us
Publish: July 1, 2 and 3, 2022
