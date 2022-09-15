NOTICE TO CREDITORS
DECEDENT’S ESTATE
STATE OF MICHIGAN
PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE
CASE NO. 2022-40170-DE
Estate of SUZANNE UPTIGROVE, deceased Date of Birth: January 2, 1947.
TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Suzanne Uptigrove, died July 5, 2022.
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Chad Uptigrove or Kathy Vanderbee, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
Date: September 6, 2022
CHAD UPTIGROVE/
KATHY VANDERBEE
Personal representative
138 Boulder Dr./
1220 Regency Park Court SE
Muskegon, MI 49444/
Calidonia, MI 49316
Telephone No. (231) 638-1214
DAVID T. BOWEN P-38946
Attorney at Law
1042 Terrace Street
Muskegon, MI 49442
Telephone No. (231) 726-4484
Publish: September 15, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.