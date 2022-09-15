NOTICE TO CREDITORS

DECEDENT’S ESTATE

STATE OF MICHIGAN

PROBATE COURT

COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE

CASE NO. 2022-40170-DE

Estate of SUZANNE UPTIGROVE, deceased Date of Birth: January 2, 1947.

TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Suzanne Uptigrove, died July 5, 2022.

Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Chad Uptigrove or Kathy Vanderbee, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.

Date: September 6, 2022

CHAD UPTIGROVE/

KATHY VANDERBEE

Personal representative

138 Boulder Dr./

1220 Regency Park Court SE

Muskegon, MI 49444/

Calidonia, MI 49316

Telephone No. (231) 638-1214

DAVID T. BOWEN P-38946

Attorney at Law

1042 Terrace Street

Muskegon, MI 49442

Telephone No. (231) 726-4484

Publish: September 15, 2022

