NOTICE TO CREDITORS
DECEDENT’S ESTATE
STATE OF MICHIGAN
PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE
CASE NO. 22-40423-DE
Estate of ANTHONY RAY HAVALDA Date of Birth: March 25, 1964.
TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Anthony Ray Havalda, died December 20, 2022.
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Sharon Ganssley, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
Date: March 22, 2023
SHARON GANSSLEY
Personal representative
3500 East Juddville Road
Owosso, MI 48867
GLORIA S. SANTRUCEK-ARNDT P67594
Attorney at Law
114 E. Main Street, Suite 218
Owosso, Michigan 48867
Telephone No. (989) 743-3810
Publish: March 25, 2023
