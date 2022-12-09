Burns Township Regular Board
Meeting Minutes, December 5, 2022
The meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance at 7:30pm.
Roll Call, Board Members Present 5.
Motion to Approve Agenda: Aye 5, Nay 0. Motion Carried.
Motion to Approve Routine Matters. Roll Call: Aye 5, Nay 0. Motion carried.
Public Comment: David Cowes stated he appreciates the time and service of the board members and wished everyone a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.
Building – No new information was presented. We are waiting for more information from Perrins.
Broadband – No new information was presented. Shirley and Casey are meeting Thursday with Owen Strenski & Ashley Connelly.
Extended Public Comment: Ed Woods ask about the number of in person voters and length of time voters waited in line.
Next regular board meeting will be Monday, January 2, 2023 at 7:30.
Meeting Adjourned 8:12 pm.
Full copy of minutes are available at Township Office.
Shirley Riley, Clerk
Publish: December 9, 2022
