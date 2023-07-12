Notice of Foreclosure by Advertisement
Notice is given under section 3212 of the revised judicature act of 1961, 1961 PA 236, MCL 600.3212, that the following mortgage will be foreclosed by a sale of the mortgaged premises, or some part of them, at a public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash or cashier’s check at the place of holding the circuit court in Shiawassee County, starting promptly at 10:00 AM, on August 9, 2023. The amount due on the mortgage may be greater on the day of sale. Placing the highest bid at the sale does not automatically entitle the purchaser to free and clear ownership of the property. A potential purchaser is encouraged to contact the county register of deeds office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge a fee for this information:
Name(s) of the mortgagor(s): Jeremy A. Eavy, a married man
Original Mortgagee: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for lender and lender’s successors and/or assigns
Foreclosing Assignee (if any): Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC
Date of Mortgage: October 29, 2018
Date of Mortgage Recording: October 31, 2018
Amount claimed due on date of notice: $93,400.80
Description of the mortgaged premises: Situated in City of Owosso, Shiawassee County, Michigan, and described as: PART OF THE NORTHWEST 1/4 OF THE NORTHEAST 1/4 OF SECTION 13, TOWN 7 NORTH, RANGE 2 EAST, CITY OF
OWOSSO, SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MICHIGAN, DESCRIBED AS: COMMENCING 2 RODS EAST AND 2 RODS SOUTH OF THE
NORTHWEST CORNER OF THE NORTHEAST 1/4; THENCE SOUTH ON LINE OF MULBERRY STREET 76 FEET; THENCE EAST 8
RODS; THENCE NORTH PARALLEL WITH MULBERRY STREET 76 FEET; THENCE WEST 8 RODS TO THE PLACE OF
BEGINNING.
Common street address (if any): 1262 N Shiawassee St, Owosso, MI 48867-1643
The redemption period shall be 6 months from the date of such sale, unless determined abandoned in accordance with MCL 600.3241a; or, if the subject real property is used for agricultural purposes as defined by MCL 600.3240(16).
If the property is sold at foreclosure sale under Chapter 32 of the Revised Judicature Act of 1961, pursuant to MCL 600.3278 the borrower will be held responsible to the person who buys the property at the mortgage foreclosure sale or to the mortgage holder for damaging the property during the redemption period.
Attention homeowner: If you are a military service member on active duty, if your period of active duty has concluded less than 90 days ago, or if you have been ordered to active duty, please contact the attorney for the party foreclosing the mortgage at the telephone number stated in this notice.
This notice is from a debt collector.
Date of notice: July 5, 2023
Trott Law, P.C.
31440 Northwestern Hwy, Suite 145
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
(248) 642-2515
1503079
(07-05)(07-26)
Publish July 5, 12, 19 and 26, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.