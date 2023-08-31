NOTICE TO CREDITORS

DECEDENT’S ESTATE

STATE OF MICHIGAN

PROBATE COURT

COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE

CASE NO. 23-40639-DE

Estate of WAYNE ROBERT BALE Date of Birth: October 27, 1946.

TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Wayne Robert Bale, died January 27, 2020.

Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Brigette Byers, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.

Date: August 28, 2023

BRIGETTE BYERS

Personal representative

1009 Hickory Hill Court

Rochester Hills, Michigan 48309

Telephone No. (248) 844-6081

CF LEGAL PC

CRAIG R. FIEDERLEIN P55842

Attorney at Law

302 E. Court Street

Flint, Michigan 48502

Telephone No. (810) 232-1112

Publish: August 31, 2023

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.