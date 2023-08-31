NOTICE TO CREDITORS
DECEDENT’S ESTATE
STATE OF MICHIGAN
PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE
CASE NO. 23-40639-DE
Estate of WAYNE ROBERT BALE Date of Birth: October 27, 1946.
TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Wayne Robert Bale, died January 27, 2020.
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Brigette Byers, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
Date: August 28, 2023
BRIGETTE BYERS
Personal representative
1009 Hickory Hill Court
Rochester Hills, Michigan 48309
Telephone No. (248) 844-6081
CF LEGAL PC
CRAIG R. FIEDERLEIN P55842
Attorney at Law
302 E. Court Street
Flint, Michigan 48502
Telephone No. (810) 232-1112
Publish: August 31, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.