Burns Township Regular Board
Meeting Minutes, May 1, 2023
The meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance at 7:30 pm.
Roll Call, Board Members Present 4.
Motion to Approve Agenda: Ayes 4, Nays 0. Motion Carried.
Motion to approve Carl Schlusler’s land division as presented. Roll Call: Ayes 4, Nays 0. Motion carried.
Motion to approve Routine Matters. Roll Call: Ayes 4, Nays 0. Motion carried.
Public Comment: David Cowes requested the Burns Township Investment Policy and related documents be posted to the Township Website. Rita Hooley briefly discussed Fire Services for Antrim Township. They are looking at options and are interested in what Burns Township has to offer and the potential cost. Ed Woods asked who was responsible for grading the roads. The grader has barely skimmed the surface of Lehring Road.
Motion to approve the 42 North Outdoor Services mowing and weed whipping bid of $375.00 per each mowing, planning twice a month or more often if needed. Roll Call: Ayes 4, Nays 0. Motion carried.
Building – Perrin’s are continuing to gather costs.
Spring Clean-up (Dumpster Day) May 13th, 8am – Noon
Broadband – No new information.
Extended public comment: Chuck Taft requested a Culvert Tube be installed in the Vernon Road roadbed.
Next regular board meeting will be June 5, 2023 at 7:30.
Meeting Adjourned 8:20 pm.
Full copy of minutes are available at Township Office.
Shirley Riley, Clerk/
Mary Adams Deputy Clerk
Publish: May 5, 2023
