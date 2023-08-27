ORDER FOR SERVICE
BY PUBLICATION/POSTING
AND NOTICE OF ACTION
STATE OF MICHIGAN
JUDICIAL DISTRICT
35TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
COUNTY PROBATE
CASE NO. 23-8091-CH
Lucas Holdings Co. LLC
3579 Butterworth St. SW
Grand Rapids, Ml 49534
Plaintiff
v
William Davis and Ruby I. Davis, individually and/or all unknown heirs, devises, or assigns. Defendants
/
Zaleski Law Firm
CURTIS L. ZALESKI (P53534)
Attorney for Plaintiff
535 E. Main Street
Owosso, Michigan 48867
(989) 723-8166
/
To: Heirs, Devises, or Assigns of William Davis and Ruby I. Davis
IT IS ORDERED:
You are being sued in this court by the plaintiff to Quiet Title located at 1443 Lynn St., City of Owosso, County of Shiawassee, State of Michigan. You must file your answer or take other action permitted by law in this court at the court address above on or before Septmember 24, 2023. If you fail to do so, a default judgement may be entered against your for the relief demanded in the complaint filed.
A copy of this order shall be published once each week in The Argus-Press for three consecutive weeks, and proof of publication shall be filed in this court.
Description: 1443 Lynn St, Owosso, Michigan, Shiawassee County, and described as;
A part of the West ½ of the northeast ¼ of Section 23, in Township 7 North, Range 2 East, described as: Beginning at the Northeast corner of Lot 75 of the Plat of Forest Park Addition to the City of Owosso, Shiawassee County, Michigan, thence East 39 feet 7 inches, thence South to the Northerly line of the Right of Way of the Grand Trunk Western Railway right-of way to the Southeast corner of said Lot 75, and thence North to the place of beginning.
Parcel No.: 050-546-000-014-00
Dated: August 7, 2023
Hon. Matthew J. Stewart P58047
Circuit Court Judge
Publish: August 13, 20 and 27, 2023
