CITY OF OWOSSO
PUBLIC HEARING FOR
PROPOSED OBSOLETE PROPERTY REHABILITATION DISTRICT
AT 902 WEST MAIN STREET
A Public Hearing to receive public comment is scheduled for Monday, June 5, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. at the regular meeting of the City Council in the Council Chambers of Owosso City Hall, 301 W. Main Street, Owosso, Michigan to consider the establishment of an Obsolete Property Rehabilitation District.
The proposed district is based on the State of Michigan Public Act 146 of 2000 and is intended to induce changes to obsolete property, other than replacement, that are required to restore or modify the property to an economically efficient condition through tax abatements. The area of the proposed district is subject to public hearing and is described as:
Lot 4, Block 15, A.L. & B.O. Williams Addition to the City of Owosso, according to the recorded plat thereof, as recorded in Plat Liber 29, Page 499, Shiawassee County Records, more commonly known as 902 West Main Street, Owosso.
The public is encouraged to acquaint itself with this proposal and make its position known. Any concerns or comments, for or against the establishment of this district, must be presented to the Owosso City Council prior to or during this public hearing. Written comments may be submitted to the Owosso City Clerk’s Office, 301 West Main Street, Owosso, Michigan 48867 or via email to city.clerk@ci.owosso.mi.us prior to the meeting. Verbal comments may be recorded on the City Council voicemail at 989-725-0596 or made at the meeting.
Further information about the proposed district can be found on the City’s website: www.ci.owosso.mi.us or by contacting Michael Dowler, City Assessor at (989)725-0530.
Amy K. Kirkland, CMC
Owosso City Clerk
The City of Owosso will provide necessary reasonable auxiliary aids and services, such as signers for the hearing impaired and audiotapes of printed materials being considered at the meeting, to individuals with disabilities at the meeting/hearing upon seventy-two (72) hours notice to the City of Owosso. Individuals with disabilities requiring auxiliary aids or services should contact the City of Owosso by writing or calling the following: Amy K. Kirkland, City Clerk, 301 West Main Street, Owosso, MI 48867 or at (989) 725-0500. The City website is: www.ci.owosso.mi.us.
Publish: May 5, 2023
