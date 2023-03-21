PUBLICATION OF NOTICE
STATE OF MICHIGAN
PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE
FILE NO. 23-7715-CH
In the matter of GEORGE R. KIRKLAND AND JOYCE KIRKLAND
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Including George Kirkland and Joyce Kirkland and their heirs, assings, devices, successors, known or unknown whose address(es) are unknown and whose interest in the matter may be barred or affected by the following.
TO: GEORGE R. KIRKLAND AND JOYCE KIRKLAND
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: A complaint has been filed in the Circuit Court for Shiawassee County Michigan, seeking to quiet title tothe below described real estate.
If you do not answer the complaint within the time permitted by
Court Rule, a Default Judgment of Foreclosure may be entered against you concerning the subject Land Contract.
Your answer must be filed within 28 days of the date of the last publication of this Order at the Shiawassee County Circuit Court Clerks Office, Corunna, Michigan or a Default Judgment may be entered against you.
IT IS FURTHER ORDERED that a copy of this Notice shall be published in the
Owosso Argus Press for three (3) consecutive weeks.
The subject property is described as, to wit:
A part of Section 18. Town 5 North. Range 2 East, described as: All that part of the Southwest I /4 of the Southeast I /4 lying South of 1-69; except beginning at the Southwest comer of the Southwest I /4 of the Southeast 1/4 thence Ea.st 21 rods 2 feet; thence North 59 rods 13.5 feet to 1-69; thence Southwesterly to Ne South l /4 line to beginning; except beginning on South Section line 348.5 feet East of South I /4 post; thence; East to East line of Southwest 1/4 of Southeast 1/4, thence North 330 feet West to line North of beginning; thence South to beginning. Commonly known as: 5503 W. M-78. Tax IO#: 014-18-400-003.
Subject to building and use restrictions and easements of record.
Date: March 14, 2023
KIMBERY SWARTWOOD
Petitioner
THOMAS S. BRIDGES P-30868
Attorney for Plaintiff
244 N. Main St. P.O. Box 170
Perry, MI 48872
Telephone No. (517) 625-4117
Publish: March 21, 29 and April 4, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.