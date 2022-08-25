NOTICE TO CREDITORS
DECEDENT’S ESTATE
STATE OF MICHIGAN
PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE
CASE NO. 22-040013-DE
Estate of JESSICA SUE BOTIMER, dec a/k/a JESSICA SUE YOUNG Date of Birth: September 28, 1976.
TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Jessica Sue Botimer, dec, died March 19, 2022.
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Andrew Leslie Botimer, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
Date: August 22, 2022
ANDREW LESLIE BOTIMER
Personal representative
7605 South Morrice Rd
Morrice, MI 48857
Telephone No. (517) 202-0833
Thav Ryke & Associates
PETER J. WINTER P25339
Attorney at Law
24725 W Twelve Mile Rd., Ste 110
Southfield, MI 48034
Telephone No. (248) 945-1111
Publish: August 25, 2022
