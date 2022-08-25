NOTICE TO CREDITORS

DECEDENT’S ESTATE

STATE OF MICHIGAN

PROBATE COURT

COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE

CASE NO. 22-040013-DE

Estate of JESSICA SUE BOTIMER, dec a/k/a JESSICA SUE YOUNG Date of Birth: September 28, 1976.

TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Jessica Sue Botimer, dec, died March 19, 2022.

Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Andrew Leslie Botimer, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.

Date: August 22, 2022

ANDREW LESLIE BOTIMER

Personal representative

7605 South Morrice Rd

Morrice, MI 48857

Telephone No. (517) 202-0833

Thav Ryke & Associates

PETER J. WINTER P25339

Attorney at Law

24725 W Twelve Mile Rd., Ste 110

Southfield, MI 48034

Telephone No. (248) 945-1111

Publish: August 25, 2022

