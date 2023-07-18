NOTICE TO CREDITORS

DECEDENT’S ESTATE

STATE OF MICHIGAN

PROBATE COURT

COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE

CASE NO. 23-40595-DE

Estate of PATRICIA ANN COOK Date of Birth: May 22, 1952.

TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Patricia Ann Cook, died May 20, 2023.

Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Melissa Altenberger, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, #1,Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.

Date: July 12, 2022

MELISSA ALTENBERGER

Personal representative

814 Carom Circle

Mason, MI 48854

Telephone No. (517) 420-4883

Thav, Ryke & Associates

DANIEL RELLE P85557

Attorney at Law

24725 W. 12 Mile Rd., STE 110

Southfield, MI 48034

Telephone No. (248) 945-1111

Publish: July 18, 2023

