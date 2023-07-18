NOTICE TO CREDITORS
DECEDENT’S ESTATE
STATE OF MICHIGAN
PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE
CASE NO. 23-40595-DE
Estate of PATRICIA ANN COOK Date of Birth: May 22, 1952.
TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Patricia Ann Cook, died May 20, 2023.
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Melissa Altenberger, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, #1,Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
Date: July 12, 2022
MELISSA ALTENBERGER
Personal representative
814 Carom Circle
Mason, MI 48854
Telephone No. (517) 420-4883
Thav, Ryke & Associates
DANIEL RELLE P85557
Attorney at Law
24725 W. 12 Mile Rd., STE 110
Southfield, MI 48034
Telephone No. (248) 945-1111
Publish: July 18, 2023
