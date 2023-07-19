Owosso, MI (48867)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning with thunderstorms becoming likely this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 82F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 60F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.