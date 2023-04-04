ORDER OF PUBLICATION

STATE OF MICHIGAN

IN THE 35th CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE

FILE NO. 2023-7654-CH

JOSHUA JONES

Plaintiff

v

BRIAN EJARQUE and

MISTY DUNN

Defendants

/

THOMAS S. BRIDGES (P-30868)

Attorney for Plaintiff

/

At a session of said Court held in the Courthouse in the City of Corunna, MI On this 14th day of March, 2023

PRESENT: HONORABLE MATTHEW J. STEWART, CIRCUIT JUDGE

TO: BRIAN EJARQUE AND MISTY DUNN

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: A complaint has been filed in the Circuit Court for Shiawassee County Michigan, seeking to foreclose a land contract dated April 1, 2021 concerning the below described real estate, commonly known as 1406 Corunna Ave. Owosso, Michigan

If you do not answer the complaint within the time permitted by Court Rule, a Default Judgment of Foreclosure may be entered against you concerning the subject Land Contract.

Your answer must be filed within 28 days of the date of the last publication of this Order at the Shiawassee County Circuit Court Clerks Office, Corunna, Michigan or a Default Judgment may be entered against you.

IT IS FURTHER ORDERED that a copy of this Notice shall be published in the Owosso Argus Press for three (3) consecutive weeks.

The subject property is described as, to wit:

Lots 1, 2, 3 and 4, Block 26. Geo. T. Abrey’s Woodlawn Park Addition to The City of Owosso, Shiawassee County, Michigan

Dated: March 14, 2023

Hon. Matthew J. Stewart P58047

Circuit Court Judge

DRAFTED BY:

THOMAS S. BRIDGES P-30868

Attorney for Plaintiff

244 N. Main St.

P.O. Box 170

Perry, MI 48872

(517) 625-4117

Publish: March 21 and 28, 2023 and April 4, 2023

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.