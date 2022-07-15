PUBLIC ACCURACY TEST NOTICE:
PRIMARY ELECTION
AUGUST 2, 2022
ELECTORS OF
PERRY TOWNSHIP
The public accuracy test will be held on July 20, 2022 at 10:00 am, at Perry Township Hall 2770 W. Ellsworth Rd., Perry, MI 48872 for a primary election
to be held on Aug. 2, 2022.
The Public Accuracy Test is conducted to demonstrate that the program and computer what will be used to tabulate the result of the election, counts the voters in the manner prescribed by law.
Kelly Schmidt, Clerk
Perry Township
Publish: July 15, 2022
