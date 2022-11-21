NOTICE OF REVIEW
City of Owosso
DRAFT FIVE YEAR RECREATION MASTER PLAN
The City of Owosso has developed an update to its Five-Year Parks and Recreation Master Plan. The Plan evaluates existing recreation opportunities, reviews public opinion regarding recreation, establishes recreational goals, and proposes a five-year schedule of improvements and other related items that the City wishes to pursue. A copy of the Draft Plan is available for review at www.ci.owosso.mi.us and can also be reviewed at City Hall in the Clerk’s office at 301 W Main St, Owosso, MI 48867 during regular office hours.
If you are interested in submitting comments regarding the Draft Plan, please send written comments to Amy Fuller, Assistant City Manager, city.clerk@ci.owosso.mi.us, 301 W Main St, Owosso, MI 48867.
A public meeting to take input on the draft plan will be held on Monday, December 22, 2022 at the City Hall, 301 W. Main Street, Owosso, MI 48867 at 7:00 p.m. during a special meeting of the Parks and Recreation Commission.
The City of Owosso will provide necessary reasonable auxiliary aids and services, such as signers for the hearing impaired and audiotapes of printed materials being considered at the meeting, to individuals with disabilities at the meeting/ hearing upon seventy-two (72) hours’ notice to the City of Owosso. Individuals with disabilities requiring auxiliary aids or services should contact the City of Owosso by writing or calling the following: Amy K. Kirkland, City Clerk, 301 W. Main St, Owosso, MI 48867 or at (989) 725-0500. The City of Owosso website is: www.ci.owosso.mi.us
Publish: November 21, 2022
