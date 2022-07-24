NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
BURNS TOWNSHIP MASTER PLAN
The Burns Township Planning Commission shall hold a public hearing on the draft Burns Township Master Plan at their August 17, 2022, meeting at 7:30 pm. The hearing will be held at 10355 Bath Road, Byron, MI 48418. It is open to the public.
Copies of the draft plan are available at Township Hall at 10355 Bath Road, Byron, MI 48418 for inspection. The Township Hall is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday’s. Anyone wishing to comment on the plan but are unable to attend the public hearing should send any comments to the address below prior to August 17, 2022.
Master Plan Comments
Burns Township Planning Commission
PO Box 397
Byron, MI 484180397
Publish: July 24, 2022
