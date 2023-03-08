CITY OF PERRY
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY
STATE OF MICHIGAN
ORDINANCE NO. 374
THE CITY OF PERRY ORDAINS:
Perry City Code Section 692.01(a)(8) and (f) is amended and substituted as follows:
692.01 Fireworks
(a) Definitions. As used in this section:
(8) “National holiday” is New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday, Presidents’ Day (also referred to as Washington’s Birthday), Memorial Day, Juneteenth, Independence Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Veterans’ Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.
(f) Consumer Fireworks Prohibitions.
(1) A person shall not ignite, discharge or use consumer fireworks except during permitted hours on the days as defined in the preceding, the day of, or the day after a national holiday except as defined in the table.
(2) No person shall ignite, discharge or use consumer fireworks on public property, school property, church property or the property of another person without that organization’s or person’s express permission to use consumer fireworks on those premises.
(3) Consumer fireworks shall not be ignited, discharged or used by a minor.
(4) Any person who violates § 692.01(f) shall be responsible for a municipal civil infraction punishable by a fine of $1,000.00 for each violation of the ordinance and no other fine or sanction. The remittance of $500.00 of the fine collected is directed to the local law enforcement agency responsible for enforcing the ordinance. (MCL Section 28.457)
This Ordinance shall take effect 30 days from date of publication.
Date Adopted: March2, 2023
Date Published: March 8, 2023 Susan J. Hammond, Mayor
Devin Miller, City Clerk
CERTIFICATION
STATE OF MICHIGAN )
)ss
COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE)
I, the undersigned, and duly qualified and acting City Clerk of the City of Perry, Shiawassee County, Michigan, DO HEREBY CERTIFY that the foregoing was introduced at a regular meeting of the Perry City Council on the 2nd day of February, 2023, and was duly adopted at a regular meeting of the Perry City Council on the 2nd day of March, 2023.
Devin Miller, Perry City Clerk
Publish: March 8, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.