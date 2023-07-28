CITY OF PERRY
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY
STATE OF MICHIGAN
ORDINANCE NO. 381
THE CITY OF PERRY ORDAINS:
Perry City Code Section 2.12 (K) Kennel, is amended as follows:
Section 2.12 Kennel
Any lot or premises on which more than four (4) dogs, six (6) months of age or older are kept temporarily or permanently for the purpose of breeding, boarding, being pets, or for sale.
This Ordinance shall take effect 30 days from date of publication.
Date Adopted: July 20, 2023
Date Published: July 28, 2023 Susan J. Hammond, Mayor
Shirley Smith, City Deputy Clerk
CERTIFICATION
STATE OF MICHIGAN )
)ss
COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE)
I, the undersigned, and duly qualified and acting City Clerk of the City of Perry, Shiawassee County, Michigan, DO HEREBY CERTIFY that the foregoing was introduced at a regular meeting of the Perry City Council on the 6th day of July 2023, and was duly adopted at a regular meeting of the Perry City Council on the 20th day of July, 2023.
Shirley Smith, Perry City Deputy Clerk
Publish July 28, 2023
