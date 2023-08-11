PERRY TOWNSHIP
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
NOTICE OF HEARING
(UNDER ACT 198, PUBLIC ACTS
OF MICHIGAN, 1974)
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE, That the Perry Township Board will hold a public hearing on September 6, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. at the Perry Township Hall, 2770 W Ellsworth Rd, Perry Township, Michigan, for the purpose of hearing all interested persons concerning the creation of an Industrial Development District for Nelson Holding Company, Perry LLC., located at SW corner W. Lansing Rd. and Rose Blvd., Perry Township, Michigan, under the provisions of Act 198 of the Public Acts of Michigan of 1974 (Plant Rehabilitation and Industrial Development Districts Act) for:
Creation of an Industrial Development District Described as Follows:
SEC 11, T5N, R2E COM AT W 1/4 POST OF SEC, N89*44’32”E 1314.63 FT TO SW COR OF E 1/2 OF NW 1/4 & PT OF BEG, N02*12’21”W ALG W LN OF E 1/2 OF NW 1/4 174.53 FT TO C/LN OF M-78, N71*42’03”E ALG C/LN 660.73 FT, NE’LY 43.29 FT ON CURVE TO RIGHT HAVING RADIUS OF 34377.47 FT, DELTA ANGLE OF 00*04’20” & CHORD LENGTH OF 43.29 FT BEARING N71*44’13”E, S02*45’11”E 1515.04 FT, S88*53’01”W 692.57 FT TO W LN OF E 1/2 OF SW 1/4, N02*07’39”W 1132.15 FT TO BEG EX COM ATPT WHICH IS N89*44’32”E ON E&W 1/4 LN 1314.63 FT FROM W 1/4 POST OF SEC, N02*12’21”W ON N&S 1/8 LN IN NW 1/4 174.53 FT TO C/LN OF LANSING RD, N71*42’03”E260.05 FT, S02*12’21”E 435.68 FT, S71*42’03”W 260.42 FT TO N&S 1/8 LN IN SW 1/4, N02*07’41”W 261.25 FT TO
BEG 19.6 ACRES
ANY OWNER of said real estate, or any resident, or taxpayer of Perry Township may appear at this hearing and give testimony.
Kelly Schmidt
Perry Township Clerk
Publish August 11, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.