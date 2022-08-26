NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE BY ADVERTISEMENT. Notice is given under section 3212 of the revised judicature act of 1961, 1961 PA 236, MCL 600.3212, that the following mortgage will be foreclosed by a sale of the mortgaged premises, or some part of them, at a public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash or cashier’s check at the place of holding the circuit court in SHIAWASSEE County, starting promptly at 10:00 A.M., on September 28, 2022. The amount due on the mortgage may be greater on the day of the sale. Placing the highest bid at the sale does not automatically entitle the purchaser to free and clear ownership of the property. A potential purchaser is encouraged to contact the county register of deeds office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge a fee for this information. MORTGAGE INFORMATION: Default has been made in the conditions of a certain mortgage made by Joshua N. Strickland, a married man, whose address is 6214 S. County Line Road, Durand, MI 48429, as original Mortgagors, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., being a mortgage dated December 24, 2015, and recorded on January 4, 2016 in Liber 1217 Page 942, Shiawassee County Records, State of Michigan and then assigned to NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, as assignee as documented by an assignment dated August 2, 2019 and recorded on August 6, 2019 in Liber 1259 Page 677, Shiawassee County Records, Michigan, on which mortgage there is claimed to be due at the date hereof the sum of ONE HUNDRED THOUSAND THIRTEEN DOLLARS AND 84/100 ($100,013.84). Said premises are situated in the Township of Vernon, County of Shiawassee, State of Michigan, and are described as: Part of the Northeast 1/4 of Section 24, Town 6 North, Range 4 East, described as: Commencing at the Northeast corner of said Section 24; thence South 00 degrees 07’ 00” West 902.93 feet to the point of beginning; thence North 89 degrees 59’ 58” West 495.00 feet; thence South 00 degrees 07’ 00” West 220.00 feet; thence South 89 degrees 59’ 58” East 495.00 feet; thence North 00 degrees 07’ 00” East 220.00 feet along the East line of said Section 24 to the point of beginning. Street Address: 6214 S. County Line Road, Durand, MI 48429 The redemption period shall be 6 months from the date of such sale, unless the property is determined abandoned in accordance with MCLA § 600.3241a in which case the redemption period shall be 30 days from the date of the sale. If the property is sold at a foreclosure sale under Chapter 32 of the Revised Judicature Act of 1961, pursuant to MCLA § 600.3278, the borrower will be held responsible to the person who buys the property at the mortgage foreclosure sale or to the mortgage holder for damaging the property during the redemption period. THIS FIRM IS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAIN WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. ATTENTION HOMEOWNER: IF YOU ARE A MILITARY SERVICE MEMBER ON ACTIVE DUTY, IF YOUR PERIOD OF ACTIVE DUTY HAS CONCLUDED LESS THAN 90 DAYS AGO, OR IF YOU HAVE BEEN ORDERED TO ACTIVE DUTY, PLEASE CONTACT THE ATTORNEY FOR THE PARTY FORECLOSING THE MORTGAGE AT THE TELEPHONE NUMBER STATED IN THIS NOTICE. Dated: August 26, 2022 For more information, please contact the attorney for the party foreclosing: Kenneth J. Johnson, Johnson, Blumberg, & Associates, LLC, 5955 West Main Street, Suite 18, Kalamazoo, MI 49009. Telephone: (312) 541-9710. File No.: MI 22 4580
(08-26)(09-16)
Publish: August 26, 2022 and September, 2, 9 and 16, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.