Notice to Creditors
Terry T. Cleveland Trust
In the matter of the Terry T. Cleveland uad 7/24/2014, amended 7/6/2020
NOTICE TO ALL CREDITORS: The decedent settlor and original trustee, Terry T. Cleveland, who lived at 7375 S. Lemon Road, Bancroft, Michigan 48414, died on November 19, 2022. There is no personal representative of the settlor’s estate to whom Letters of Authority have been issued. Creditors of decedent are notified that all claims against the decedent’s estate will be forever barred unless presented to Jason G. Cleveland, successor trustee, c/o 312 N. Water Street, Owosso, Michigan 48867, within four (4) months of the date of publication of this notice.
Dated: January 16, 2023 Jason G. Cleveland
Successor Trustee
c/o 312 N. Water Street
Owosso, Michigan 48867
Rebecca C. McClear, PLC P25674
Attorney for Trustee
312 N. Water Street Owosso, Michigan 48867
(989) 725-8189
Publish: January 19, 2023
