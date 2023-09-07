NOTICE OF HEARING
FOR NAME CHANGE
STATE OF MICHIGAN
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT -
FAMILY DIVISION
COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE
FILE NO. 23-40620-NC
In the matter of RENAE and SOPHIA WELLMAN, mother and daughter.
TO ALL PERSONS including John Wellman, whose address is unknown and whose interest in the matter may be barred or affected by the following:
TAKE NOTICE: A hearing will be held on October 4, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Shiawassee County Probate Court, 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 before Judge Thomas J. Dignan P42382 to change the name of Renae Janell Wellman to Renae Janell Butcher and Sophia Ester Wellman to Sophia Ester Butcher.
Date: September 1, 2023
Renae Wellman
Petitioner
2459 Copas Rd.
Owosso, Michigan 48867
Telephone No. (989) 721-7500
Publish: September 7, 2023
