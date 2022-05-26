AMENDED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
GLORIA F. LETAVIS REVOCABLE TRUST DATED APRIL 14, 1995,
AS AMENDED AND RESTATED
NOTICE TO CREDITORS: Gloria F. Letavis, whose date of birth was February 28, 1935, was the Settlor of the Gloria F. Letavis Revocable Trust dated April 14, 1995, as amended and restated (Trust”) and lived at 10217 E. Prior Road, Durand, Michigan 48429. Gloria F. Letavis died on April 9, 2020. There is no personal representative of an estate for Gloria F. Letavis to whom Letters of Authority have been issued.
Creditors of Gloria F. Letavis are notified that all claims against the Trust will be forever banned unless presented to Lori A. Perrin, Co-Successor Trustee of the Trust, whose address is below (“Trustee”) within four months after the date of publication of this notice.
Notice is further given that the Trust will thereafter be assigned and distributed to the persons entitled to it.
Date: May 23, 2022.
Lori A. Perrin,
Co-Successor Trustee,
3615 Garrison Road,
Durand MI 48429
Attorney information:
Amy J. DeNise, Esq.,
Shedd-Frasier PLC,
111 E. Court Street, Suite 2C3,
Flint, MI 48502;
810-732-8500
Publish: May 26, 2022
