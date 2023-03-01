NOTICE TO BIDDERS
BACKWASH VFD VOLTAGE PROTECTION FOR THE CITY OF OWOSSO, MICHIGAN
Sealed proposals will be received by the City of Owosso for the Backwash VFD Voltage Protection and should be addressed to:
Bid Coordinator
City of Owosso
301 W. Main Street
Owosso, Michigan 48867
Major Items Include: Furnish and Install two (2) Surge Suppressors with 600V 100A Circuit Breakers, two (2) ground-fault indication systems, additional grounding projection (2/0) at two existing distribution panels.
Site visits are recommended to confirm component and installation details. Contact David Haut at 989-725-0560 to schedule a visit.
Suppliers shall provide one digital and two hardcopies of the installation, OEM maintenance and programming manuals upon delivery of equipment.
Suppliers shall provide warranty information on products offered at time of bid.
Bids will be accepted until 3:00 p.m., March 21, 2023 for the Backwash VFD Voltage Protection, at which time bids will be publicly opened and read aloud.
All bids must be in writing and must contain an original signature by an authorized officer of the firm. Electronic bids (i.e., telephonic, fax, email, etc.) are NOT acceptable.
The bidder agrees that if the city accepts their proposal, the bidder will, within 10 consecutive calendar days after receiving notice of this acceptance, enter into a contract to furnish all labor, equipment and tools necessary to execute the work at the unit prices named in the bid proposal and will furnish the surety for performance, for one hundred percent (100%) of this bid, which shall be accepted and approved by the City.
All bids shall clearly contain on the outside of the sealed envelope in which they are submitted:
BACKWASH VFD
VOLTAGE PROTECTION
Hard copies of the proposal, contract forms and specifications are on file and may be obtained for a fee in accordance with the City’s FOIA Policy at the office of the Bid Coordinator, City Hall, 301 West Main Street, Owosso, Michigan 48867. Bid documents will be available at no charge on our website at www.ci.owosso.mi.us or on the MITN website at www.mitn.info.
The City reserves the right to accept any proposal; or to reject any proposal; to waive irregularities in a proposal; or to negotiate if it appears to be in the best interest of the City of Owosso.
INQUIRIES/ADDENDUMS
Addendums will be available on the City’s website at www.ci.owosso.mi.us and on the MITN website at www.mitn.info.
All inquiries regarding this bid request must be received at least five (5) calendar days prior to the submission and shall be received in, and responded to, in writing, or by e-mail to david.haut@ci.owosso.mi.us.
Publish: March 1, 2023
