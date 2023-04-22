City of Owosso’s
2023 Brush Pickup – April 26, 2023
City of Owosso’s next brush pickup begins Wednesday, April 26, 2023. It may take several days for brush to be picked up throughout the entire city. Brush pickup will continue thru the last Wednesday of each month thru October 25, 2023. It is not necessary to call to register your address for pickup. The placing of brush curbside should not occur earlier than the Sunday evening prior to the monthly pick-up commencement date.
Residents are urged to use the City of Owosso Leaf/Brush Drop Off site located on Aiken Road (just south of Industrial Drive). Aiken Road Compost Site reopens April 1 and is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. until the end of the Leaf Season. This service is for city residents only. Proof of city residency must be presented. Grass clippings are now accepted at the Aiken Road Compost Site.
On Wednesday, April 26, 2023, DPW crews will begin to cover the entire city, moving along as brush volumes permit, and record each street as it is completed. It may take several days for brush to be picked up throughout the entire city. No return trips will be permitted once DPW crews have completed Brush Pick-up on a street.
Publish: April 22, 2023
