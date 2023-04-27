NOTICE TO CREDITORS

DECEDENT’S ESTATE

STATE OF MICHIGAN

PROBATE COURT

COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE

CASE NO. 23-40470-DE

Estate of JOHN EDWARD PRINCE, JR. Date of Birth: June 29, 1958.

TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Joun Edward Prince, Jr., died March 15, 2023.

Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Melinda Pope, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.

Date: April 25, 2023

MELINDA POPE

Personal representative

2290 Seminole Drive

Okemos, Michigan 48864

Telephone No. (517) 349-5025

AMANDA FROST P85369

Attorney at Law

4121 Okemos Road, Suite 10

Okemos, Michigan 48864

Telephone No. (517) 381-2663

Publish: April 27, 2023

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.