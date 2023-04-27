NOTICE TO CREDITORS
DECEDENT’S ESTATE
STATE OF MICHIGAN
PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE
CASE NO. 23-40470-DE
Estate of JOHN EDWARD PRINCE, JR. Date of Birth: June 29, 1958.
TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Joun Edward Prince, Jr., died March 15, 2023.
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Melinda Pope, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
Date: April 25, 2023
MELINDA POPE
Personal representative
2290 Seminole Drive
Okemos, Michigan 48864
Telephone No. (517) 349-5025
AMANDA FROST P85369
Attorney at Law
4121 Okemos Road, Suite 10
Okemos, Michigan 48864
Telephone No. (517) 381-2663
Publish: April 27, 2023
