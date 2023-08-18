Cavalier Mini Storage

2276 E. M-21 Owosso, MI 48867

Date: 05/11/2023 Stephen Blasdell

118 W. Mack St. Corunna, MI 48817 AUCTION NOTIFICATION

Dear Stephen Blasdell,

Your right, as occupant, to use and access storage rooms Unit 10 and Unit 20 has been terminated and the contractual landlords lien contained in the Self-Storage Rental Agreement has been imposed. The stored property will be advertised and sold to satisfy the lien unless the full amount of the lien is paid. A lien processing charge of $25.00 was added to this lien. Advertising and auction charges will be added if applicable. You may pay the amount due in cash, money order or cashier`s check only. (A personal check will not be accepted.) A statement of your account as of May 11, 2023 is below. Rent and late charges will continue to be added, please call the storage center for a current balance.

Sincerely, Brandon LePior

Cavalier Mini Storage 989-277-0699

SALE NOTICE YOUR GOODS WILL BE SOLD AT PUBLIC SALE ON 09/12/2023 AT OR AFTER: 10:00 AM AT: 2276 E. M-21, Owosso, MI 48867

THIS IS YOUR FINAL NOTICE!

Unit 20 $910.00 Unit 10 $540.00

Brandon LePior

Landstar Agent Owosso, MI

800-288-8139 Ext. 500

Publish August 18, 2023

