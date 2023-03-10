CITY OF OWOSSO
REGULAR MEETING OF THE CITY COUNCIL
MINUTES SYNOPSIS
Monday, March 06, 2023
PRESENT: Mayor Robert J. Teich, Jr., Councilmembers Janae L. Fear, Jerome C. Haber, Daniel A. Law, Emily S. Olson and Nicholas L. Pidek.
ABSENT: Mayor Pro-Tem Susan J. Osika.
PROCLAMATIONS/SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS
Swearing In Ceremony – Fire Department Employee. A ceremony was held to swear in the City’s newest firefighter: Gavin Rose.
PUBLIC HEARINGS
Ordinance Amendment - Special Assessments. Conducted a public hearing to receive citizen comment regarding the proposed amendment to Chapter 28, Special Assessments, Section 28-15, Partial Payments, of the Code of Ordinances to reduce the interest rate for special assessments from six percent to three percent per annum. There were no citizen comments regarding the proposed amendment received prior to, or during the meeting. The Council moved to approve the ordinance amendment as proposed.
USDA Loan Application. Conducted a public hearing pursuant to USDA Loan guidelines to receive citizen comment regarding the proposed application for a USDA Rural Development Community Facilities and Equipment Loan to finance the purchase of a new fire truck, necessary for the operation of the Fire Department. Robert Hooper, 708 Fletcher Street, asked what happens to the used fire truck; it will be sold at auction. The Council moved to approve the loan application as proposed.
Special Assessment District No. 2023-04 – Roll Correction. Conducted a public hearing to receive citizen comment regarding authorization of a correction to the roll for Special Assessment District No. 2023-04, Center Street from King Street to North Street for street resurfacing. There were no citizen comments regarding the proposed correction received prior to, or during the meeting. The Council moved to approve the roll correction as proposed.
CITIZEN COMMENTS AND QUESTIONS
Ed Urban saluted Gavin Rose and his grandfather and then shared a poem. He wanted to thank all the people that help him out saying life is sweet even when it’s bitter.
Patrice Martin shared her support of events and festivals in Owosso and her concerns about fee schedule increases. She noted the policy needs to be clarified to encourage compliance and create quality of life and quality of place for all.
Pastor Gary Beal, Church of Jubilee. Spoke on behalf of the Ministerial Association regarding the homeless and appealed to Council to address the issue alongside community partners.
Tom Manke discussed the food distribution stand on Corunna Avenue has been deemed unsafe by the City with a fine being issued. He raised concerns about replacing the structure in the winter and where the homeless could and could not go.
Councilmember Haber noted an extra thirty days was given to remedy the situation and would be extended again if there were hardships.
City Manager Henne noted only a letter had been sent regarding the unsafe structure and time would be afforded for it to be fixed in order to help the homeless.
Mayor Teich noted Pro-Tem Osika is on the mend from health issues and will be involved with Curwood Castle’s 100th anniversary celebration on March 14, 2023 at 1:00 p.m.
CONSENT AGENDA
The Consent Agenda was approved as follows:
Contract Authorization – CDBG Third Party Administrator. Approved contract with Northern Consultants Inc. for administrative services related to the City’s management of the CDBG grant for rental rehabilitation at 114-116 West Main Street at a cost not to exceed $13,745.00, paid for by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.
Emergency Repair Authorization – Osburn Well. Approved emergency repair of the Osburn Well by Northern Pump & Well, Inc. and authorized payment to the contractor in the amount of $34,866.00.
Professional Services Agreement – Palmer 3A & Juniper 1 Well Houses Project – Construction Administration Services. Approved Addendum No. 5 to the Utilities General Engineering Contract with OHM Advisors to provide construction administration and observation services in an amount not to exceed $197,000.00, for the Palmer 3A and Juniper 1 Wellhouse Project, contingent upon receipt of DWSRF funding for the project, and further approved payment to the engineer upon satisfactory completion of the project or portion thereof.
Bid Award – 2023 Street Patches Program. Authorized bid award to S.A. Smith Paving & Trucking, Inc. dba Smith Sand & Gravel as the low bidder for the 2023 Street Patches Program in the amount of $130,675.00, further authorized a contingency amount of $10,000.00 to be utilized upon written permission, and approved payment up to the bid amount, plus the contingency if utilized, upon satisfactory completion of the work or a portion thereof.
Bid Award – 2023 Sidewalk Program. Approved bid award to KMI Road Maintenance, LLC for the 2023 Sidewalk Program in the amount of $151,875.00, plus a contingency of $8,000.00 for additional restoration and replacement services required during the fiscal year, and further approved payment to the contractor up to $159,875.00 upon satisfactory completion of project or portion thereof.
Bid Award – Tree Removal – Option 1. Approved bid award to Burman’s Tree Services, LLC for the 2023 Tree Removal Contract – Option 1 in the amount of $18,708.49, with a contingency amount of $5,000.00 to be shared between the contracts for Option 1 and Option 2, and further approved payment to the contractor upon satisfactory completion of the project or portion thereof.
Bid Award – Tree Removal – Option 2. Approved bid award to Ronald’s Tree Service LLC for the 2023 Tree Removal Contract – Option 2 in the amount of $9,200.00, with a contingency amount of $5,000.00 to be shared between the contracts for Option 1 and Option 2, and further approved payment to the contractor upon satisfactory completion of the project or portion thereof.
Bid Award – 2023-2024 Kornerhorn Parts. Approved bid award to Etna Supply Company for Kornerhorn Parts in the amount of $23,667.50 and further approved payment to the contractor according to unit prices upon satisfactory receipt of said parts.
Check Register – February 2023. Affirmed check disbursements totaling $2,753,707.13 through February 28, 2023.
ITEMS OF BUSINESS
Special Events Traffic Control Order Policy Update. After reviewing the policy at length, the Council approved amendments to the Rules and Regulations for the Issuance of Certain Traffic Control Orders instituting new deadlines, fees, and requirements for removing rubbish post-event.
Fee Schedule Amendment. Approved amended additions to the Fee Schedule to include fees for Traffic Control Orders issued for special events, effective immediately implementing only the following additions: Application Fee of $30, MDOT Application Fee $50, Fire Truck (charge for event) $150, Tent (over 400 square feet) $125, Expedited Application Fee $15.
Scheduling of Budget Meeting(s). Set a special meeting(s) to discuss the 2023-24 Proposed Budget for Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. in Council Chamber at City Hall.
COMMUNICATIONS
Brad A. Barrett, Finance Director. Financial Report – January 2023.
Historic District Commission. Minutes of February 15, 2023.
Owosso Historical Commission. Minutes of February 23, 2023.
WWTP Review Board. Minutes of February 28, 2023.
CITIZEN COMMENTS AND QUESTIONS
Patrice Martin thanked Council for the robust dialogue and discussion. Though homelessness is not easy to solve, there is a local planning body that would be willing to collaborate with Council.
Eddie Urban detailed a donation he had given to an Army/Navy soldier. Nice masks are available at Harbor Freight.
Robert Hooper applauded Council for working decently and in order with thought, care and concern.
Tom Manke detailed a possible lawsuit regarding violation of his First and Fourth Amendment rights.
Pastor Gary Beal, Church of Jubilee. He confirmed the meeting of April 11, 2023 was a public meeting. Prayers for a speedy recovery for Mayor Pro-Tem Osika.
NEXT MEETING
Monday, March 20, 2023
BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS OPENINGS
Building Board of Appeals – Alternate - term expires June 30, 2024
Building Board of Appeals – Alternate - term expires June 30, 2025
Zoning Board of Appeals – Alternate – term expires June 30, 2024
Zoning Board of Appeals – Alternate – term expires June 30, 2025
ADJOURNMENT
The meeting was adjourned at 9:43 p.m.
Robert J. Teich, Jr., Mayor
Carrie A. Farr, Deputy City Clerk
Note: Complete printed copies of the minutes and any ordinances contained therein are available to the public at the Office of the City Clerk and the Shiawassee District Library – Owosso Branch during regular business hours or on the Internet at www.ci.owosso.mi.us.
Publish: March 10, 2023
