Notice of Foreclosure by Advertisement. Notice is given under section 49c of the State Housing Development Authority Act of 1966, 1966 PA 346, MCL 125.1449c, that the following mortgage will be foreclosed by a sale of the mortgaged premises, or some part of them, at a public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash or cashier’s check at the place of holding the circuit court in Shiawassee County, starting promptly at 10:00 AM, on May 17, 2023. The amount due on the mortgage may be greater on the day of the sale. Placing the highest bid at the sale does not automatically entitle the purchaser to free and clear ownership of the property. A potential purchaser is encouraged to contact the county register of deeds office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge a fee for this information. MORTGAGE: Mortgagor(s): Murl Cochrane Jr., an unmarried man Original Mortgagee: Independent Bank Date of mortgage: September 19, 2014 Recorded on October 1, 2014, Liber 1203, on Page 259, Foreclosing Assignee (if any): Michigan State Housing Development Authority Amount claimed to be due at the date hereof: Sixty-Two Thousand One Hundred Twenty-Four and 22/100 Dollars ($62,124.22) Mortgaged premises: Situated in Shiawassee County, and described as: Part of the Northwest one-quarter of Section 13, Township 5 North, Range 1 East, Woodhull Township, Shiawassee County, Michigan, described as beginning at a point on the West line of said Section 13 which is North 1,400.00 feet on said West line from the West one-quarter corner of said Section 13; thence continuing North on said West line a distance of 200.00 feet; thence North 87 degrees 40 minutes 00 seconds East 250.00 feet; thence South 200.00 feet; thence South 87 degrees 40 minutes 00 seconds West 250.00 feet to the point of beginning. Commonly known as 11181 Shaftsburg Road, Laingsburg, MI 48848 The redemption period will be 6 months from the date of such sale, unless abandoned under MCL 125.1449v, in which case the redemption period shall be 30 days from the date of such sale, or 15 days from the MCL 125.1449v(b) notice, whichever is later; or unless extinguished pursuant to MCL 600.3238. Attention homeowner: If you are a military service member on active duty, if your period of active duty has concluded less than 90 days ago, or if you have been ordered to active duty, please contact the attorney for the party foreclosing the mortgage at the telephone number stated in this notice. Michigan State Housing Development Authority Mortgagee/Assignee Schneiderman & Sherman P.C. 23938 Research Dr, Suite 300 Farmington Hills, MI 48335 248.539.7400
