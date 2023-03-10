NOTICE TO CREDITORS

DECEDENT’S ESTATE

STATE OF MICHIGAN

PROBATE COURT

COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE

CASE NO. 23-40395-DE

Estate of GREGORY ALAN JOHNSON Date of Birth: February 8, 1963.

TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Gregory Alan Johnson, died November 30, 2022.

Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to James D Johnson, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.

Date: March 7, 2023

JAMES D. JOHNSON

Personal representative

700 E. Main Street

DeWitt, MI 48820

Telephone No. (517) 669-5801

CHRISTINE CASWELL P74165

Attorney at Law

7402Westshire Drive #125

Lansing, MI 48917

Telephone No. (517) 282-1406

Publish: March 10, 2023

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.