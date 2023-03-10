NOTICE TO CREDITORS
DECEDENT’S ESTATE
STATE OF MICHIGAN
PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE
CASE NO. 23-40395-DE
Estate of GREGORY ALAN JOHNSON Date of Birth: February 8, 1963.
TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Gregory Alan Johnson, died November 30, 2022.
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to James D Johnson, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
Date: March 7, 2023
JAMES D. JOHNSON
Personal representative
700 E. Main Street
DeWitt, MI 48820
Telephone No. (517) 669-5801
CHRISTINE CASWELL P74165
Attorney at Law
7402Westshire Drive #125
Lansing, MI 48917
Telephone No. (517) 282-1406
Publish: March 10, 2023
