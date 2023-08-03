VILLAGE OF MORRICE
401 Main Street, PO Box 315
Morrice, Michigan 48857
(517) 625-4170
BID NOTICE
DEMOLITION VACANT BUILDINGS LOCATED AT
131 MAIN STREET, MORRICE
The Village of Morrice is currently accepting sealed bids for the demolition and clean up of vacant buildings located at 131 Main Street, Morrice, Michigan.
Deadline for submitting bids is 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 31, 2023. Bids may be mailed to the Village Clerk at P.O. Box 315, Morrice, Michigan, 48857, or dropped off at the Village Hall, 401 N. Main Street, Monday through Friday between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.
Bids should include two options. Option a) Complete Tear Down and Removal including removal of all foundation and concrete work and Option b) Complete Tear Down and Removal leaving foundation to be filled by Village DPW.
Specs for the project are available at Village Hall or on the Village website: www.morrice.mi.us
Bids will be opened at the Village Council meeting on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at 6:00 p.m.
Karen McGuire
Village Clerk
Publish August 3, 2023
