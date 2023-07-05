ATTENTION
VILLAGE OF VERNON RESIDENTS
NOTICE
PUBLIC HEARING
A Public Hearing has been scheduled for July 19, 2023 during a Regular Council Meeting at 6:00 PM at Village Hall 120 E. Main St.
Items to be discussed:
Adoption of Ordinance No 23-04
Ordinance Amendment to the Village of Vernon Zoning Ordinance Buildings and Supplementary Regulations Article 7. Sections 7.23 Solar Energy, 7.23.1 Small Solar Energy Systems, 7.23.2 Small Wind Energy Systems, and 7.23.3 Large Solar and Wind Energy Systems.
Anyone wishing to comment on this Ordinance, but are unable to attend the meeting, may send their comments to Village of Vernon Council, 120 E. Main St P.O. Box 175 Vernon, MI 48476. A copy of the proposed Ordinance is available for inspection in the Clerk’s Office at 120 E. Main St. during normal business hours. Questions concerning this Ordinance may be directed to the Village office at 989-288-2300.
Krista E. Goodman
Village Clerk
Publish July 5, 2023
