NOTICE TO BIDDERS
OWOSSO CHARTER TOWNSHIP
BID FOR WEED AND
GRASS CUTTING
All interested in bidding, shall submit in written bids to Owosso Charter Township, 410 S. Delaney Road, Owosso, MI 48867. This quote will be for three (3) consecutive years. The deadline is 4 PM, Thursday, April 6, 2023. Bids must include price per hour charge or flat rate, proof of liability insurance and Workman’s Compensation, if employees are used.
Bids will be considered by the Owosso Charter Township Board at the regular board meeting on Monday, April 10, 2023 at 6:00 PM.
Owosso Charter Township, in accordance with Ordinance 35.005, as amended, requires that grass and weeds shall not exceed the height of 12 inches. Weeds and grass in excess of 12 inches in height are considered a nuisance and must be cut. The Weed Cutting season is April 15 through October 15.
The Owosso Charter Township Board reserves the right to reject any or all bids for any reason whatsoever but will not discriminate on the grounds of gender, disability, race, color or national origin.
Patricia Skvarenina
Owosso Charter Township Clerk
Publish: March 9, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.