NOTICE TO CREDITORS

DECEDENT’S ESTATE

STATE OF MICHIGAN

Estate of DEBORAH S. WISELEY LIVING TRUST Date of Birth: March 27, 1953.

TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent Settlor and original Trustee, Deborah S. Wiseley, who lived at 170 B Snyder Drive, Ovid, MI 48866, died May 15, 2023.

Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Clayton W. Darling, Successor Trustee, at 170 B Snyder Drive, Ovid, MI 48866, within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.

Date: June 2, 2023

CLAYTON W. DARLING

Successor Trusteee

170 B Snyder Drive

Ovid, Michigan 48866

CURTIS L. ZALESKI P53534

Attorney at Law

535 E. Main Street

Owosso, Michigan 48867

Telephone No. (989) 723-8166

Publish: June 7, 2023

