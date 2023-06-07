NOTICE TO CREDITORS
DECEDENT’S ESTATE
STATE OF MICHIGAN
Estate of DEBORAH S. WISELEY LIVING TRUST Date of Birth: March 27, 1953.
TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent Settlor and original Trustee, Deborah S. Wiseley, who lived at 170 B Snyder Drive, Ovid, MI 48866, died May 15, 2023.
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Clayton W. Darling, Successor Trustee, at 170 B Snyder Drive, Ovid, MI 48866, within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
Date: June 2, 2023
CLAYTON W. DARLING
Successor Trusteee
170 B Snyder Drive
Ovid, Michigan 48866
CURTIS L. ZALESKI P53534
Attorney at Law
535 E. Main Street
Owosso, Michigan 48867
Telephone No. (989) 723-8166
Publish: June 7, 2023
