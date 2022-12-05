PUBLIC MEETING NOTICE
WHEN: Tuesday, December 13, 2022
WHERE: Board of Commissioners Chambers
Surbeck Building
201 North Shiawassee Street
Corunna, MI 48817
TIME: 1:00 p.m.
SUBJECT: Appointment of County
Sheriff
In accordance with MCL 168.209(2)
Probate Judge Thomas Dignan, Prosecutor Scott Koerner and County Clerk Caroline Wilson will convene to continue the process of filling the upcoming vacancy of the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s position.
Caroline D. Wilson
Shiawassee County Clerk
Publish: December 5, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.