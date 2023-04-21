NOTICE TO CREDITORS

DECEDENT’S ESTATE

STATE OF MICHIGAN

PROBATE COURT

COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE

Estate of GARY CHARLES BROWN Date of Birth: June 16, 1942.

TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Gary Charles Brown, died February 7, 2023.

Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Christina Acevedo, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.

Date: April 17, 2023

CHRISTINA ACEVEDO

Personal representative

1140 River Oaks Drive

Dewitt, Michigan 48820

Telephone No. (517) 648-3314

Publish: April 21, 2023

