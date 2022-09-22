NOTICE TO CREDITORS
DECEDENT’S ESTATE
STATE OF MICHIGAN
PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE
CASE NO. 22-40201-DE
Estate of PHILLIP R. SLATER Date of Birth: April 11, 1969.
TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Phillip R. Slater, died August 8, 2022.
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Lynette Slater, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
Date: September 19, 2022
LYNETTE SLATER
Personal representative
2590 Copas Road.
Owosso, Michigan 48867
Telephone No. (810) 701-5474
CURTIS L. ZALESKI P53534
Attorney at Law
535 E. Main Street
Owosso, Michigan 48867
Telephone No. (989) 723-8166
Publish: September 22, 2022
