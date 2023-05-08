Community District Library
Public Hearing of the
2023-24 Proposed Budget
The Community District Library Board of Trustees has scheduled a Public Hearing for Wednesday May 24th, 2023 during a special board meeting which commences at 7:00 p.m. at the Corunna Branch of the Community District Library. Corunna Branch is located at 210 E. Corunna Ave., Corunna, MI 48817.
The proposed library budget for Fiscal Year 2023-2024 will be the subject of this hearing.
The proposed budget will be on file 24 hours in advance at the Community District Library Administrative Offices during normal office hours located at the Corunna Branch at 210 E. Corunna Ave, Corunna, MI 48817. Community District Library is barrier free. Any person requiring special assistance should call 989-743-3287 within 24 hours of the meeting.
Publish: May 10, 2023
