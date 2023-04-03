Owosso, MI (48867)

Today

Rain likely. Low 42F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph, becoming ENE and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 42F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph, becoming ENE and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.