NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE Notice of foreclosure by advertisement. Notice is given under section 3212 of the revised judicature act of 1961, 1961 PA 236, MCL 600.3212, that the following mortgage will be foreclosed by a sale of the mortgaged premises, or some part of them, at a public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash or cashier’s check at the place of holding the circuit court in Shiawassee County, starting promptly at 10:00 a.m. on May 3, 2023. The amount due on the mortgage may be greater on the day of the sale. Placing the highest bid at the sale does not automatically entitle the purchaser to free and clear ownership of the property. A potential purchaser is encouraged to contact the county register of deeds office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge a fee for this information. MORTGAGE SALE –Bret Cox, a single man and Treasa Clemons, a single woman, original mortgagors, granted a Mortgage to Citifinancial, Inc., dated July 20, 2004, and recorded July 23, 2004 as Instrument Number 3126041,Liber 1064, Page 324 in official records of Shiawassee County Register of Deeds, Michigan, and assigned to Citifinancial Servicing LLC, recorded on January 23, 2017 as Instrument Number 3293571, Liber 1230, Page 264, in official records of Shiawassee County Register of Deeds, Michigan, assigned to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, D/B/A Christiana Trust, not in its individual capacity but solely in its capacity as Owner Trustee for WF 19 Grantor Trust, recorded on January 23, 2017 as Instrument Number 3293572, Liber 1230, Page 265, in official records of Shiawassee County Register of Deeds, Michigan, assigned to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, d/b/a Christiana Trust as Trustee for PNPMS Trust III, recorded on April 5, 2021 as Instrument Number 3344136 ,Liber 1280, Page 370, in official records of Shiawassee County Register of Deeds, Michigan, , which mortgage there is claimed to be due at the date hereof the sum of $6,399.55. The following described premises situated in the Township of Byron, County of Shiawassee, State of Michigan, to-wit: Part of the Northeast 1/4 of the Northwest 1/4 of Section 36, T5N-R4E, Burns Township, Shiawassee County, Michigan, described as beginning at the North 1/4 corner of said Section 36; Thence S02° 16` 17”E on the North and South 1/4 line of said Section 36 a distance of 350.00 feet; Thence S87° 46` 34”W 250.00 feet; Thence N02° 16` 17”W 350.00 feet to the North line of said Section 36; Thence N87° 46` 34”E 250.00 feet to the point of beginning. Containing 2.009 acres more or less. Subject to use of the Northerly 33.00 feet thereof as Braden Road. Also subject to all other easements and restrictions of record. Commonly known as 11444 E Braden Road, Byron, MI 48418 Property ID# 016-36-100-001-02 The redemption period shall be 12 months from the date of such sale, unless determined abandoned in accordance with MCLA 600.3241, in which case the redemption period shall be 1 month, or under MCL 600.3241a 30 days from the date of such sale, or 15 days from the MCL 600.3241a (b) notice, whichever is later, or extinguished pursuant to MCL 600.3238. If the property is sold at foreclosure sale under Chapter 32 of the Revised Judicature Act of 1961, pursuant to MCL 600.3278 the borrower will be held responsible to the person who buys the property at the mortgage foreclosure sale or to the mortgage holder for damaging the property during the redemption period. ATTENTION HOMEOWNER: If you are a military service member on active duty, if your period of active duty has concluded less than 90 days ago, or if you have been ordered to active duty, please contact the attorney for the party foreclosing the mortgage at the telephone number stated in this notice ATTENTION PURCHASERS: This sale may be rescinded by the foreclosing mortgagee. In that event, your damages, if any, shall be limited solely to the return of the bid amount tendered at sale, plus interest. This notice is from a debt collector. Dated: March 29, 2023 For more information, please call: (513) 852-6066 Daniel A. Cox Wood + Lamping, LLP Attorneys for Servicer 600 Vine Street, Suite 2500, Cincinnati, OH 45202 File 22-12023
(04-03)(05-01)
Publish: April 3, 10, 17 and 24, 2023 and May 1, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.