CITY OF CORUNNA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR MICHIGAN COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT
(CDBG) FUNDING FOR THE
“MCCURDY PARK PUBLIC
GATHERING SPACE PROJECT”
The City of Corunna will conduct a public hearing on April 17, 2023 at 7:15 p.m. at a regular meeting of the City Council, Shiawassee County, Michigan, held in the Corunna McCurdy Park Event Center, 457 Emma Drive, in said City, for the purpose of affording citizens an opportunity to examine and submit comments on the proposed application for a CDBG grant.
The City of Corunna proposes to request ($730,000) in CDBG grant funds to construct public restrooms, parking lots, communal fire pit, art feature, playground equipment, drinking fountain, expanded WIFI, and needed connecting trails in McCurdy Park along with local match funds in the amount of ($300,000) for a total project cost of ($1030,000), which will benefit at least 51% low to moderate income persons. No persons will be displaced as a result of the proposed activities.
Further information, including a copy of the City of Corunna’s Community Development Plan and CDBG application, is available for review. To inspect the documents, please contact Merilee Lawson – Planner / Assessor at 989-743-3650, email mlawson@corunna-mi.gov, or review at Corunna City Hall, 402 N. Shiawassee Street, Corunna, MI 48817. Comments may be submitted in writing through Thursday, April 13th, at 3 p.m., or made in person at the public hearing.
Citizen views and comments on the proposed application are welcome.
City of Corunna
Jenny Stout – Clerk/Treasurer
402 N. Shiawassee Street
Corunna, MI 48817
989-743-3650
Publish: April 12, 13, 14 and 15, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.