NOTICE OF HEARING
FOR NAME CHANGE
STATE OF MICHIGAN
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT-
FAMILY DIVISION
COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE
FILE NO. 22-40307-NC
In the matter of BROOKLYNN KAY-MARIE VARCO
TO ALL PERSONS whose address is unknown and whose interest in the matter may be barred or affected by the following:
TAKE NOTICE: A hearing will be held on January 11, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. at Shiawassee County Probate Court, 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 before Judge Thomas J. Dignan P42382 for the following purpose: Petition for change of name of Brooklynn Kay-Marie Varco to Brooklynn Kay-Marie Dennis.
Date: October 23, 2022
MEGAN NEWCOMB
Petitioner
4650 S. Bancroft Rd.
Durand, Michigan 48429
Telephone No. (989) 413-7659
Publish: December 23, 2022
