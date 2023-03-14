Notice of Foreclosure by Advertisement
Notice is given under section 3212 of the revised judicature act of 1961, 1961 PA 236, MCL 600.3212, that the following mortgage will be foreclosed by a sale of the mortgaged premises, or some part of them, at a public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash or cashier’s check at the place of holding the circuit court in Shiawassee County, starting promptly at 10:00 AM, on April 12, 2023. The amount due on the mortgage may be greater on the day of sale. Placing the highest bid at the sale does not automatically entitle the purchaser to free and clear ownership of the property. A potential purchaser is encouraged to contact the county register of deeds office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge a fee for this information:
Name(s) of the mortgagor(s): BERNARD KOPCINSKI aka BERNARD JOSEPH KOPCINSKI, A Single Man, A Single Man
Original Mortgagee: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for lender and lender’s successors and/or assigns
Foreclosing Assignee (if any): Citibank, N.A., as trustee for CMLTI Asset Trust
Date of Mortgage: May 23, 2003
Date of Mortgage Recording: June 11, 2003
Amount claimed due on date of notice: $33,987.79
Description of the mortgaged premises: Situated in Township of Venice, Shiawassee County, Michigan, and described as: A 2.17 acre parcel of land described as being part of the South 1/2 of the South 1/2 of the Northwest 1/4 of Section 13, Town 7 North Range 4 East, Township of Venice, Shiawassee County, Michigan, lying Northwesterly of an open ditch known as Thompson County Drain and more particularly described as Commencing at an iron stake at the West 1/4 post of Section 14 and running thence North on the West line of Section 14, a distance of 256.75 feet to an iron spike at the point of beginning of the
parcel hereinafter described; thence continuing North on the West line of Section 13 a distance of 402.83 feet to an iron spike;
thence North 89 degrees 05 minutes 14 seconds East on the North line of the South 1/2 of the South1/2 of the Northwest 1/4 of
Section 13, a distance of 344.70 feet to an iron stake; thence South 00 degrees 45 minutes 00 seconds East on the centerline of
the Thompson Drain a distance of 130.93 feet; thence South 49 degrees 55 minutes 00 seconds West on the centerline of said
drain a distance of 428.31 feet; thence South 85 degrees 02 minutes 15 seconds West on the centerline of said drain a distance
of 18.74 feet to the point of beginning.
Common street address (if any): 616 N Byron Rd, Lennon, MI 48449-9614
The redemption period shall be 1 year from the date of such sale, unless determined abandoned in accordance with MCL 600.3241a.
If the property is sold at foreclosure sale under Chapter 32 of the Revised Judicature Act of 1961, pursuant to MCL 600.3278 the borrower will be held responsible to the person who buys the property at the mortgage foreclosure sale or to the mortgage holder for damaging the property during the redemption period.
Attention homeowner: If you are a military service member on active duty, if your period of active duty has concluded less than 90 days ago, or if you have been ordered to active duty, please contact the attorney for the party foreclosing the mortgage at the telephone number stated in this notice.
This notice is from a debt collector.
Date of notice: March 7, 2023
Trott Law, P.C.
31440 Northwestern Hwy, Suite 145
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
(248) 642-2515
1491903
(03-07)(03-28)
Publish: March 7, 14, 21 and 28, 2023
