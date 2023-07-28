NOTICE TO CREDITORS

DECEDENT’S ESTATE

STATE OF MICHIGAN

PROBATE COURT

COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE

CASE NO. 23-40588-DE

Estate of CATHY SUE KIRKMAN Date of Birth: July 10, 1953.

TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Cathy sue Kirkman, died May 7, 2023.

Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Benjamin Kirkman, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.

Date: June 19, 2023

BENJAMIN KIRKMAN

Personal Representative

6995 Lytle Road

Corunna, Michigan 48817

Telephone No. (970) 309-1205

JOHN A. ZINTSMASTER P35487

Attorney at Law

G-5085 Miller Road, Suite A

Flint, Michigan 48507

Telephone No. (810) 733-6960

Publish: July 28, 2023

