NOTICE TO CREDITORS
DECEDENT’S ESTATE
STATE OF MICHIGAN
PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE
CASE NO. 23-40588-DE
Estate of CATHY SUE KIRKMAN Date of Birth: July 10, 1953.
TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Cathy sue Kirkman, died May 7, 2023.
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Benjamin Kirkman, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
Date: June 19, 2023
BENJAMIN KIRKMAN
Personal Representative
6995 Lytle Road
Corunna, Michigan 48817
Telephone No. (970) 309-1205
JOHN A. ZINTSMASTER P35487
Attorney at Law
G-5085 Miller Road, Suite A
Flint, Michigan 48507
Telephone No. (810) 733-6960
Publish: July 28, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.