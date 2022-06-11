LIMITED TAX PLEDGE
NOTICE
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that there will be a meeting of the Board of Education of Laingsburg Community Schools, Shiawassee and Clinton Counties, Michigan.
At said meeting, the Board of Education will consider for approval its proposed State Aid Note. The proposed State Aid Note (General Obligation - Limited Tax), if issued, will contain the limited tax full faith and credit pledge of Laingsburg Community Schools, Shiawassee and Clinton Counties, Michigan.
DATE OF MEETING: June 15, 2022
PLACE OF MEETING: Laingsburg Middle School - 112 S High St
Laingsburg, MI 48848
HOUR OF MEETING: 7 o’clock, p.m.
TELEPHONE NUMBER OF
PRINCIPAL OFFICE OF THE
BOARD OF EDUCATION: 517-651-2705
BOARD MINUTES ARE
LOCATED AT THE PRINCIPAL
OFFICE OF THE BOARD OF
EDUCATION: 205 S Woodhull Laingsburg, MI 48848
Mary Angst, Secretary, Board of Education
Publish: June 11. 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.