Public Notice
Rush Township
NOTICE IS HEREBY Given that the
Public Accuracy Test for the November 8, 2022 Election has been scheduled for Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 8:00 PM in the Township Hall Meeting Room, 202 S. West Street Henderson, Michigan.
The Public Accuracy Test is conducted to demonstrate that the program and computer that will be used to tabulate the results of the election, counts the votes in the manner prescribed by law.
Linda Grigsby
Rush Township Clerk
Publish: October 21, 2022
