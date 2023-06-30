NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THIS FIRM IS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAIN WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE AT THE NUMBER BELOW IF YOU ARE IN ACTIVE DUTY. ATTN PURCHASERS: This sale may be rescinded by the foreclosing mortgagee. In that event, your damages, if any, shall be limited solely to the return of the bid amount tendered at sale, plus interest. ATTENTION HOMEOWNER: If you are a military service member on active duty, if your period of active duty has concluded less than 90 days ago, or if you have been ordered to active duty, please contact the attorney for the party foreclosing the mortgage at the telephone number stated in this notice. Notice of foreclosure by advertisement. Under the power of sale contained herein in said mortgage and the statute in such case made and provided, notice is hereby given under section 3212 of the revised judicature act of 1961, 1961 PA 236, MCL 600.3212, that the following mortgage will be foreclosed by a sale of the mortgaged premises, or some part of them, at a public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash or a cashier’s check at the place of holding the circuit court in Shiawassee County, starting promptly at 10:00 AM, on July 12, 2023. The amount due on the mortgage may be greater on the day of the sale. Placing the highest bid at the sale does not automatically entitle the purchaser to free and clear ownership of the property. A potential purchaser is encouraged to contact the county register of deeds office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge a fee for this information. MORTGAGE SALE – Default has been made in the conditions of a mortgage made by Bryce McOwen and Tyleena McOwen, husband and wife, original mortgagors, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Mid America Mortgage, Inc., dated August 9, 2019, and recorded August 13, 2019 in Liber 1259 page 960, in Shiawassee County records, Michigan, and assigned to MidAmerica Bank by an Assignment of Mortgage recorded on January 26, 2022 in Liber 1292, Page 182, and assigned to Mid America Mortgage, Inc by a Corrective Assignment of Mortgage recorded on March 25, 2022 in Liber 1294 Page 260, and assigned to U.S. Bank National Association, as trustee of the RMTP Trust, Series 2021 BKM-TT-V by an Assignment of Mortgage recorded on November 10, 2022 in Liber 1302 Page 116, and assigned to U.S. Bank National Association, as trustee of the RMTP Trust, Series 2021 BKM-TT-V by a Corrective Assignment of Mortgage recorded on April 3, 2023 in Liber 1305 Page 492, on which mortgage there is claimed to be due at the date hereof the sum of One Hundred Seventy Thousand Seven Hundred Two and 19/100 dollars ($170,702.19). Said premises are situated in the Township of Caledonia, County of Shiawassee, and State of Michigan, and particularly described as: The North 150 feet of the following: The North 300 feet of the South 600 feet of the East 360 feet of the Northeast 1/4 of the Southwest 1/4 of Section 13, T7N, R3E, Caledonia Township, Shiawassee County, Michigan. Property Address:373 North Gilna Road, Corunna, MI 48817 Parcel No.: 007-13-300-021 The redemption period shall be 6 months from the date of such sale, unless determined abandoned in accordance with MCLA 600.3241a, in which case the redemption period shall be 30 days from the date of such sale. If the property is sold at foreclosure sale under Chapter 32 of the Revised Judicature Act of 1961, pursuant to MCL 600.3278 the borrower will be held responsible to the person who buys the property at the mortgage foreclosure sale or to the mortgage holder for damaging the property during the redemption period. Dated: June 9, 2023 For more information, please call: (513) 444-4100 Sottile and Barile PLLC Attorneys for Servicer 394 Wards Corner Road, Suite 180 Loveland, OH 45140 File MF2207016 - Mcowen, Bryce and Tyleena (USDA)
