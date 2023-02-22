Notice of Public Hearing
The New Haven Township Board will hold a public hearing on the proposed township budget for the fiscal year 2023-2024 on Monday, March 13, 2023 at 7:30PM at the New Haven Township Hall located at 2705 Easton Rd. Owosso, Michigan. A copy of the proposed budget is available for public inspection at New Haven Township Hall at 2705 Easton Rd. Owosso, Michigan.
The property tax millage rate proposed to be levied to support the proposed budget will be subject of this hearing.
Heather Wirwicki
New Haven Township Clerk
Publish: February 22, 2023
