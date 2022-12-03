NOTICE TO CREDITORS
DECEDENT’S ESTATE
STATE OF MICHIGAN
PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE
CASE NO. 22-40298-DE
Estate of JOYCE LUELLA SWANSON Date of Birth: July 25, 1941.
TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Joyce Luella Swanson, died October 18, 2022.
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Carl Swanson, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
Date: November 30, 2022
CARL SWANSON
Personal representative
1241 Burningbush Ct.
Temperance, MI 48182
Telephone No. (734) 777-0820
MARK T. EVELY P75433
Attorney at Law
P.O. Box 530766
Livonia, MI 48153
Telephone No. (734) 335-0175
Publish: December 3, 2022
