NOTICE TO CREDITORS

DECEDENT’S ESTATE

STATE OF MICHIGAN

PROBATE COURT

COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE

CASE NO. 22-40298-DE

Estate of JOYCE LUELLA SWANSON Date of Birth: July 25, 1941.

TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Joyce Luella Swanson, died October 18, 2022.

Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Carl Swanson, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.

Date: November 30, 2022

CARL SWANSON

Personal representative

1241 Burningbush Ct.

Temperance, MI 48182

Telephone No. (734) 777-0820

MARK T. EVELY P75433

Attorney at Law

P.O. Box 530766

Livonia, MI 48153

Telephone No. (734) 335-0175

Publish: December 3, 2022

